Land Between the Lakes to host Summer Night Star Parties

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – The Golden Pond Planetarium at Land Between the Lakes will host a full array of stellar evening shows for the 2017 summer season.

Laser and evening planetarium showings and Star Parties offer indoor and outdoor activities after 5:00pm starting in May and lasting all summer.

Seasoned astronomers use telescopes to guide children and adults in observing the night sky.

Observatory Star Parties follow the last show in the planetarium.

May 27th: Star Party at dark after 7:00pm planetarium astronomy show

Star Party at dark after 7:00pm planetarium astronomy show June 10th and 24th: Star Party at dark after 8:00pm planetarium astronomy show

Star Party at dark after 8:00pm planetarium astronomy show July 8th and 22nd: Star Party at dark after 8:00pm planetarium astronomy show

Star Party at dark after 8:00pm planetarium astronomy show August 5th and 19th: Star Party at dark after 8:00pm planetarium astronomy show

Laser Lights Music Shows: The planetarium dazzles visitors with multi-colored laser light shows synchronized to popular music across the 40-foot dome. Featured artists include the Beatles, U2, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and many more country and pop artists.

Doors open 30 minutes before show times.

5:30pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday nights beginning Friday, June 2nd

8:00pm bonus laser shows June 3rd and 17th; July 1st, 15th and 29th; and August 12th and 26th.

Enhance your laser lights show experience with special 3D laser viewing glasses available in the gift shop.

Due to safety concerns, doors close after shows begin. Discount and Fun Cards are not accepted for laser shows. For a complete schedule of evening laser shows, visit the Planetarium page on the website or www.landbetweenthelakes.us/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Laser-May-August-2017.pdf

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.

