|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Land Between the Lakes to host Summer Night Star Parties
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – The Golden Pond Planetarium at Land Between the Lakes will host a full array of stellar evening shows for the 2017 summer season.
Laser and evening planetarium showings and Star Parties offer indoor and outdoor activities after 5:00pm starting in May and lasting all summer.
Evening Planetarium Shows and Star Parties: The Planetarium offers evening Astronomy shows and the members of the West Kentucky Amateur Astronomers host Star Parties, weather permitting.
Seasoned astronomers use telescopes to guide children and adults in observing the night sky.
Observatory Star Parties follow the last show in the planetarium.
Laser Lights Music Shows: The planetarium dazzles visitors with multi-colored laser light shows synchronized to popular music across the 40-foot dome. Featured artists include the Beatles, U2, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and many more country and pop artists.
Doors open 30 minutes before show times.
Enhance your laser lights show experience with special 3D laser viewing glasses available in the gift shop.
Due to safety concerns, doors close after shows begin. Discount and Fun Cards are not accepted for laser shows. For a complete schedule of evening laser shows, visit the Planetarium page on the website or www.landbetweenthelakes.us/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/Laser-May-August-2017.pdf
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAstronomy, Beatles, Golden Pond Planetarium, Kentucky, Land Between the Lakes, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, Laser Light Music Shows, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Star Party, Tennessee, U2, West Kentucky Amateur Astronomers
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed