Nashville Sounds home game against Colorado Springs Sky Sox Suspended due to Rain

Nashville, TN – Saturday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Colorado Springs Sky Sox has been suspended due to rain at First Tennessee Park.

The game will be resumed on Tuesday, May 30th at 5:05pm. Following the completed nine-inning game, the Sounds and Sky Sox will play a seven-inning contest.

Sounds pitcher Daniel Gossett worked around a one-out single by Ivan De Jesus to put up a zero in the top of the first. Before the rain came, Nashville’s offense put five runs on the board.

Run-scoring hits came from Renato Nuñez, Jaff Decker, and Matt McBride. Play came to a halt immediately after McBride’s double down the left field line gave Nashville a 5-0 lead.

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be exchanged at the First Tennessee Park Ticket Office for any 2017 regular season game for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

The two teams are scheduled to meet Sunday for a previously scheduled doubleheader. Game one is set to begin at 4:05pm with game two to follow approximately 30 minutes after game one. Both contests will be seven innings.

