National Sports Services confirms interest in Clarksville

National firm says Exit 8 site ‘Ideal for Sports Complex’

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan’s plan to add a family Athletic Complex to Clarksville’s sports scene got a boost this week from National Sports Services, a company involved in minor league sports teams and sports facility development.

“I want to confirm our company’s interest in bringing a baseball franchise to Clarksville,” Matt Perry, National Sports Services president, wrote in a recent letter to Mayor McMillan.

In her annual budget address May 24th, 2017, Mayor McMillan included $6.5 million dollars in Capital Project funding to purchase land near Interstate 24 Exit 8 and continue design work on the multisport Athletic Complex. And, for the first time, she announced details of ongoing discussions with National Sports Services.

“We’ve had the opportunity to see the proposed site at Interstate Exit 8 as a potential home for a sports complex,” Perry wrote. “That location would be ideal for a multi-use baseball stadium as well, as it provides easy access for a team to market to a broad area in Clarksville and surrounding communities. In addition, the area would be known as a sports and entertainment hub.”

National Sports Services has a multi-faceted sports consulting business that works with public and private sector clients on facility renovations and new stadium projects. It also develops sports and recreation facilities and places and operates professional sports franchises.

Perry said his firm has worked with successful stadium projects in markets such as Lexington, KY; Harrisburg, PA; and South Bend, IN, which are comparable in size to Clarksville.

“We look forward to future conversations regarding the opportunity to pursue our interests with the City of Clarksville and the proposed sports complex at Exit 8,” Perry wrote.

Cal Wray, executive director of the local Economic Development Council, has been involved in introducing NSS to opportunities in Clarksville and hosted Perry on a visit to the community.

“This is an exciting development,” Wray said. “National Sports Services is an experienced firm, and they really like our market. They have strong connections with several levels of minor league baseball, and they also work with pro soccer and minor league hockey. So they bring a lot of options to the table.”

In her budget speech, Mayor McMillan asserted that a multi-sport Athletic Complex, which would combine fields for baseball, soccer and other sports with a larger sports venue, is a project that Clarksville needs.

“From what I hear from the vast number of families with children who play youth sports, this is a project that many Clarksville residents want,” Mayor McMillan said. “Using such a complex for partnerships with professional sports organizations and with youth sports organizations for major tournaments and adds both economic development and tourism potential.”

She also remains committed to the Exit 8 site identified by consultants as the best place in Clarksville for such a facility.

“I believe we should listen to the experts we have retained because they are extremely qualified to look at all the factors in determining where the Athletic Complex will be most successful,” Mayor McMillan said.

