|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU hosts Montgomery Central High School’s 2017 Graduation Ceremony
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 27th, 2017 the Montgomery Central High School 77th Commencement took place at Austin Peay State University’s Winfield Dunn Center. The graduation ceremony began at 9:00am.
The 2017 MCHS Class consisted of 241 graduates, 26 graduated with distinction. The inaugural class of the Academy of Plant and Animal graduated 38.The National Anthem was performed by Jared Capps,Christopher Greenup, Justin Haupt and Joshua Hermantin.
The Salutatorian address was given by Chloe Harp. Mia Garcia-Tore gave the Valedictorian address.
Justice McAfee-Fuller, Keely Sage, Alexis Wall and Madison Wright led the graduating class in the singing of the Alma Mater.
Alma Mater
On our city’s southern border,
Forward every be our watchword,
“I am always so proud of our students. This class is no different. They are service minded. They are family oriented. We are community at our school,” said Montgomery Central High School principal Christy Houston.
“I have no doubt that whatever they have decided to do for their next step that they will be successful. I am very proud of my graduates,” Houston stated.
Photo Gallery
SectionsEducation
TopicsAcademy of Plant and Animal, Alexis Wall, APSU Dunn Center, Chloe Harp, Christopher Greenup, Christy Houston, Clarksville TN, graduation, Jared Capps, Joshua Hermantin, Justice McAfee-Fuller, Justin Haupt, Keely Sage, Madison Wright, MCSH, Mia Garcia-Tore, Montgomery Central High School
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed