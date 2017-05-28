Kaylnn Pitts closes APSU career at the NCAA East Preliminary

APSU Sports Information

Lexington, KY – The 2017 season came to an end for Kaylnn Pitts and Austin Peay State University track and field, Saturday, at the NCAA East Preliminary.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island native finished 31st in a rain-delayed triple jump at the UK Track and Field Complex. After a first attempt that measured 12.22m (40-1.25), her 12.46m (40-10.50) mark on her second attempt would prove to be her best of the day. She capped her career with a final attempt that measured 12.44m (40-9.75).

“She’s been battling a hamstring since Georgia Tech,” said head coach Doug Molnar. “We had to warm up and stop and warm up again with all the weather, which is tough to do, but she battled right through to the end.

“And of course, you’re talking about one of the greatest jumpers to ever come through Austin Peay, and she’s done a tremendous job for us. She’ll be tough to replace next year.”

The 2017 Female Legends Award Winner, given to Austin Peay’s most distinguished senior female student-athlete, Pitts departs Clarksville as a three-time NCAA Preliminary competitor and the only athlete in school history to compete in two different events at the same Regional, which she did twice (2015, 2017). She leaves Clarksville with seven total medals (six silver, one bronze) in Ohio Valley Conference Championship competition.

Sections

Topics