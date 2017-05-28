Nashville Sounds split Doubleheader against Colorado Springs Sky Sox

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds earned a doubleheader split when Ryan Lavarnway’s walk-off base hit scored Matt Chapman to give Nashville a 2-1 win in game two in front of a sellout crowd of 10,307 Sunday night at First Tennessee Park.

With the game tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, Chapman hit a line drive down the left field line and hustled into second base for a leadoff double.

After Jaff Decker’s sacrifice bunt put Chapman 90 feet away with one out, Lavarnway hit the first pitch he saw from David Goforth down the left field line for the game-winner.

Walter was added to the roster earlier in the day and went the full seven innings in his first win for Nashville (24-23). He limited Colorado Springs to one run on six hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out a pair.

Lavarnway’s base hit provided the second-walk off winner for the Sounds in 2017. He joins Matt McBride who sent the Sounds to a win over New Orleans on May 1st with a walk-off home run.

Game one was all Colorado Springs from start to finish in an 8-0 shutout of Nashville. Garrett Cooper’s RBI single gave the Sky Sox a 1-0 lead in the first and they never looked back.

Ivan De Jesus, Jr.’s solo homer in the second off Chris Smith made it a 2-0 game. The Sox went on to add four in the fourth to send Smith to his second loss of the season.

Starter Brandon Woodruff didn’t need much run support on his way to a dominant performance. He tossed six shutout innings and limited Nashville to just one hit and two walks. He struck out five en route to his sixth win of the season.

Nashville was limited to just two hits in the first game – a single by Franklin Barreto in the sixth, and a single by Chapman in the seventh.

The Sounds and Sky Sox play game three of the five-game series Monday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Paul Blackburn (3-4, 3.33) starts for Nashville against left-hander Josh Hader (3-4, 5.81) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics