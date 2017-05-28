TBI issues Amber Alert for Damaryious Crout, Amaylah Manley, Tavious Crout, Adrik Manley

Lexington, TN – A Tennessee Statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on the behalf of the Lexington Police Department for 2-year-old Amaylah Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley.

The children along with their mother, 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout, were taken at gun point by Octivas Crout, father of Tayvious and Damaryious, at 3:50am on May 28th, 2017.

Crout who also goes by Octavious Woods is a 28-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6’1″ tall and weighs 195lbs.

They are believed to be in the mother’s vehicle a dark brown 2010 Hyundai Sonata with TN registration 856QDG. Warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault have been issued for Crout.

If you have information pertaining to the victims, suspect or vehicle, please contact the Lexington Police Department at 731.968.6666 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Adrik Manley

Victim: Adrik Manley

Age: 8

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Unknown

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Tayvious Crout

Victim: Tayvious Crout

Age: 3

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Unknown

Height: 3’00”

Weight: 30 LBS

Amaylah Manley

Victim: Amaylah Manley

Age: 2

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Unknown

Height: 3’00”

Weight: 30 LBS

Damaryious Crout

Victim: Damaryious Crout

Age: 1

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Unknown

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Amanda Manley

Victim: Amanda Manley

Age: 31

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 167 LBS

Octivas Crout

Suspect: Octivas Crout

​Age: 28

Sex: Male

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 195 LBS

2010 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle: 2010 Hyundai Sonata

TN Tag: 856-QDG

