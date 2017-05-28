Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TBI issues Amber Alert for Damaryious Crout, Amaylah Manley, Tavious Crout, Adrik Manley

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationLexington, TN – A Tennessee Statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on the behalf of the Lexington Police Department for 2-year-old Amaylah Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley.

The children along with their mother, 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout, were taken at gun point by Octivas Crout, father of Tayvious and Damaryious, at 3:50am on May 28th, 2017.

Octivas Crout (also goes by Octavious Woods) is wanted for kidnapping Damaryious Crout, Amaylah Manley, Tavious Crout, Adrik Manley and their mother Amanda Manley Crout.

Crout who also goes by Octavious Woods is a 28-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6’1″ tall and weighs 195lbs.

They are believed to be in the mother’s vehicle a dark brown 2010 Hyundai Sonata with TN registration 856QDG. Warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault have been issued for Crout.

If you have information pertaining to the victims, suspect or vehicle, please contact the Lexington Police Department at 731.968.6666 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Adrik Manley

Adrik ManleyVictim: Adrik Manley
Age: 8
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Unknown
Height: Unknown
Weight: Unknown

Tayvious Crout

Tayvious CroutVictim: Tayvious Crout
Age: 3
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Unknown
Height: 3’00”
Weight: 30 LBS

Amaylah Manley

Amaylah ManleyVictim: Amaylah Manley
Age: 2
Sex: Female
Race: Biracial
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Unknown
Height: 3’00”
Weight: 30 LBS

Damaryious Crout

Damaryious CroutVictim: Damaryious Crout
Age: 1
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Unknown
Height: Unknown
Weight: Unknown

Amanda Manley

Amanda Manley CroutVictim: Amanda Manley
Age: 31
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 167 LBS

Octivas Crout

Octivas CroutSuspect: Octivas Crout
​Age: 28
Sex: Male
Eyes: Brown
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 195 LBS

2010 Hyundai Sonata

2010 Hyundai SonataVehicle: 2010 Hyundai Sonata
TN Tag: 856-QDG


