TBI issues Amber Alert for Damaryious Crout, Amaylah Manley, Tavious Crout, Adrik Manley
Lexington, TN – A Tennessee Statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on the behalf of the Lexington Police Department for 2-year-old Amaylah Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley.
The children along with their mother, 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout, were taken at gun point by Octivas Crout, father of Tayvious and Damaryious, at 3:50am on May 28th, 2017.
Crout who also goes by Octavious Woods is a 28-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6’1″ tall and weighs 195lbs.
They are believed to be in the mother’s vehicle a dark brown 2010 Hyundai Sonata with TN registration 856QDG. Warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault have been issued for Crout.
If you have information pertaining to the victims, suspect or vehicle, please contact the Lexington Police Department at 731.968.6666 or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.
Adrik Manley
Victim: Adrik Manley
Tayvious Crout
Victim: Tayvious Crout
Amaylah Manley
Victim: Amaylah Manley
Damaryious Crout
Victim: Damaryious Crout
Amanda Manley
Victim: Amanda Manley
Octivas Crout
Suspect: Octivas Crout
2010 Hyundai Sonata
Vehicle: 2010 Hyundai Sonata
