|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Fort Campbell Memorial Day Message
Clarksville Gas and Water announces Talley Drive Lane Closure Planned for Sewer Line Rehabilitation Work
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will close one lane of Talley Drive near the Crossland Avenue intersection on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, for most of the day for sewer main line rehabilitation work.
Both roads will be passable; however, motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to directional signs and flaggers when approaching the work zone.
More details about sewer line rehabilitation can be viewed on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas and Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsCG&W, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Crossland Avenue, Lane Closure, Sewer Rehabilitation, Talley Drive, Y'hanna Perez-Ortiz
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed