Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan’s 2017 Memorial Day Message

Clarksville, TN – I’m honored to serve as Mayor of the City of Clarksville, the home of Fort Campbell and a large number of military veterans and military families.

And it’s an honor to lead our Community on Memorial Day, as we honor and remember those service members who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in war.

It’s fitting, as well, to thank all who are serving or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and their family members. We take time to remember their dedicated service and the sacrifices they have made.

But mostly today we remember those service members who fought and died protecting America. Most of them were young. Whether teen-aged troops or middle-aged commanders, we know that they left us too early. But what they lacked in time, they made up for in valor.

Selfless bravery is not gained with experience. It’s an innate quality that is instilled into character – a process that usually involves strong families. It is these special families that produce the outstanding men and women who have given everything for our freedom. Clarksville is blessed with a high number of these soldiers and families that are the fabric of our nation.

Our fallen have given what President Abraham Lincoln called their “last full measure of devotion.” They did it to serve America. They did it to serve us. So it is up to us to remember their sacrifice.

President John F. Kennedy, a heroic veteran who left us too soon, also gave us the gift of many great words and sentiments. He said: “As we express our gratitude we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

JFK would tell us that he believed our words were useless unless accompanied by action.

So long after the guns have been silenced and the bombs stop exploding, the children of our fallen warriors will still be missing a parent. Spouses will be without their partners. Parents will continue to grieve for their heroic sons and daughters who died way too early.

As Americans, as Tennessean, as proud Clarksvillians, we need to be there for them. Nobody can replace these fallen heroes – but we can offer their families shoulders to cry on; we can assist their children with educational expenses; and we can assure them that their loved one’s sacrifice will not be forgotten. We keep faith with the fallen by strengthening the programs and services that our injured and ill veterans rely on.

Let us live up to their valor, their bravery and their sacrifice.

May God bless them and may God bless you for remembering them. And may God bless our troops, the people of the City of Clarksville, and Americans everywhere.

