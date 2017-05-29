Instant Peay Play: APSU Govs see Athletic Department’s school year come to an end

Clarksville, TN – With baseball and track and field seeing their respective seasons come to an end this past weekend, Austin Peay State University not only saw its final spring semester sports come to an end, but also saw the end of its 2016-17 athletic calendar.

The Govs baseball team went 2-2 in the OVC Baseball Championship Tournament, its second straight postseason appearance under head coach Travis Janssen, to finish the season with a 28-30 record.

Senior Alex Robles and fellow senior Chase Hamilton were named to the OVC All-Tournament Team.

Before the tournament, the conference would announce that Robles was named to the All-OVC First-Team, marking the fifth time he has earned All-OVC honors in his career and becoming the first player in OVC history to earn All-OVC honors five time is his career.

Also picking up All-OVC post-season honors were Parker Phillips and Malcolm Tipler, who were named to the All-OVC All-Freshman Team.

As for the women’s track and field team, their final three athletes’ season ended at the NCAA East Preliminary Meet, at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex, with sophomore Savannah Amato (pole vault), senior Chancis Jones (long jump) and senior Kaylnn Pitts (long jump, triple jump) – becoming the first APSU female track and field athlete to compete in two different events at the same regional, which she also did in 2015.

While none advanced to the NCAA Finals all three did post solid efforts.

Amato, who failed to make any of her three attempts as a freshman in the East Preliminary made the first two heights before not being able to surpass the 4.10m mark to finish tied for 25th place.

Pitts, would post a mark of 5.91m in the long jump to finish 35th overall, while Jones finished with a 5.49m leap in the long jump to finish in 47th place.

In the triple jump, Pitts would top out with a distance of 12.46m in the event to cap her career with a 31st place finish.

With the end of the 2016-17 sports calendar for Austin Peay the athletic department’s win-loss mark comes in at 147-199-7, a .426 winning percentage — which improves over the 2015-16 school year, which finished at 126-196 and a .391 winning percentage.

