TDOT Gatlinburg Wildfires story

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTKnoxville, TN – With the six month anniversary of the Gatlinburg Wildfires on Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation  would like to share its story about the heroes who worked tirelessly to save the lives of others on November 28th, 2016, in Sevier County.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The quaint southern town offers a place to vacation for some and a place to call home for others.

TDOT’s official role during the crisis was to clear the roadways.

This was critical for emergency crews to get to the impacted areas.

But our employees ended up doing so much more in the days and nights that followed. It’s something they will never forget. In the video below, they recall, in their own words, the events of that night.

TDOT, along with the rest of Tennessee, remembers the 14 people who lost their lives as a result of the Gatlinburg Wildfires. 2,460 structures were heavily damaged or destroyed at an estimated cost of $500 million.

