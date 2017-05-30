|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
City of Clarksville to host Nashville Predators viewing party
Street party near Clarksville City Hall set for Wednesday’s game
Clarksville, TN – If you’re looking for a family friendly place to gather with local hockey fans to cheer on P.K. Subban, Pekka Rinne and the amazing Nashville Predators, Clarksville has the perfect solution.
The City of Clarksville will host a free Predators viewing party near City Hall on Wednesday evening for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department and CDE Lightband will stream the game to a huge screen on the First Street side of City Hall.
Strawberry Alley will become a giant street party, complete with food trucks and beverage vendors selling snacks and drinks to complete the a new kind of Smashville experience.
All of Middle Tennessee is rooting on the red-hot Predators, who already have made history on two fronts. This is the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final, and the first time in NHL history that a 16th seed has advanced that far in the playoffs.
Game time is 7:00pm Wednesday, May 31st, 2017. So come early, bring your family, friends and your lawn chairs and join the City of Clarksville on for a community rally to cheer the Predators on to their first Stanley Cup.
SectionsEvents
TopicsCDE, CDE Lightband, City of Clarksville, Clarksville City Hall, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, First Street, Nashville Predators, National Hockey League, NFL, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, P K Subban, Pekka Rinne, Predators, Strawberry Alley
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed