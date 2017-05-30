City of Clarksville to host Nashville Predators viewing party

Street party near Clarksville City Hall set for Wednesday’s game

Clarksville, TN – If you’re looking for a family friendly place to gather with local hockey fans to cheer on P.K. Subban, Pekka Rinne and the amazing Nashville Predators, Clarksville has the perfect solution.

The City of Clarksville will host a free Predators viewing party near City Hall on Wednesday evening for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Strawberry Alley will become a giant street party, complete with food trucks and beverage vendors selling snacks and drinks to complete the a new kind of Smashville experience.

All of Middle Tennessee is rooting on the red-hot Predators, who already have made history on two fronts. This is the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final, and the first time in NHL history that a 16th seed has advanced that far in the playoffs.

Game time is 7:00pm Wednesday, May 31st, 2017. So come early, bring your family, friends and your lawn chairs and join the City of Clarksville on for a community rally to cheer the Predators on to their first Stanley Cup.

