|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Police Officer assaulted by Man Angry Because He Could Not Get a Popcorn Refill
Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit arrests Three in Prostitution Sting
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit conducted a prostitution demand reduction operation targeting those who solicit sexual services in exchange for money using the internet website Backpage.com.
An ad was posted online and the individuals who answered the ad negotiated various prices for the services and agreed to meet the the undercover officer at a designated location.
Prostitution is often linked to other crimes such as robbery, assault, drugs, and human trafficking.
The three men who were arrested had the following charges:
Donnie Mcelhaney
Brian Taylor
Edwin Skerrett
SectionsNews
TopicsBond, Brian Taylor, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Special Operations Unit, Donnie Mcelhaney, Edwin Skerrett, patronizing Prostitution, prostitution, Prostitution Sting, Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed