Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit arrests Three in Prostitution Sting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit conducted a prostitution demand reduction operation targeting those who solicit sexual services in exchange for money using the internet website Backpage.com.

An ad was posted online and the individuals who answered the ad negotiated various prices for the services and agreed to meet the the undercover officer at a designated location.

The three men who were arrested had the following charges:

Donnie Mcelhaney

Age: 36

Charged With: Patronizing Prostitution

Bond: $500.00

Brian Taylor

Age: 36

Charged With: Patronizing Prostitution

Bond: $500.00

Edwin Skerrett

Age: 36

Charged With: Patronizing Prostitution, Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $1,500.00

