Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit arrests Three in Prostitution Sting

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit conducted a prostitution demand reduction operation targeting those who solicit sexual services in exchange for money using the internet website Backpage.com.  

An ad was posted online and the individuals who answered the ad negotiated various prices for the services and agreed to meet the the undercover officer at a designated location.

Donnie Mcelhaney, Brian Taylor and Edwin Skerrett


Prostitution is often linked to other crimes such as robbery, assault, drugs, and human trafficking.  

The three men who were arrested had the following charges:

Donnie Mcelhaney
Age: 36
Charged With: Patronizing Prostitution
Bond: $500.00

Brian Taylor
Age: 36
Charged With: Patronizing Prostitution
Bond: $500.00

Edwin Skerrett
Age: 36
Charged With: Patronizing Prostitution, Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $1,500.00


