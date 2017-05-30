Dodging the Roadkill: Cruising the Interstate

Clarksville, TN – When I started my journey, I remember the first time I took my Harley for a ride down the Interstate.

Wow! This is REALLY fast!

I remember I was somewhat intimidated by all the traffic, the trucks and at times, the road debris. My Street Glide Special was solid as a rock, purred like a kitten, and handled the turbulence of the 18 wheelers. What I was most concerned about was, I wasn’t as “diligent” at keeping an eye on my rear view mirrors, so the passing vehicle that I hadn’t noticed, caused me a bit of a scare.

Once you are out in “clean” air, there’s nothing like it. The hum of the engine, legs stretched out on the foot pegs, music blaring and nothing but you and God in close communion. It’s the greatest part of this experience. The solitude, the adrenaline, the danger.

In my opinion, the greatest danger facing bikers on the Interstate is road debris. Old rubber, trash, car parts etc. The one time you look away at the scenery around you is just when you look up and there’s a big fat piece of rubber in front of you. The focus and attention needed while traveling at such a speed is the most important part of the trip.

What I noticed about my early motorcycle days was that I was riding like I drive my car. That’s a big mistake. There’s no comparison to what a biker needs to consider when riding down the interstate. Read my article here.

Interstate travel has become a logistical nightmare today. There are more vehicles on the road and there are DEFINITELY more trucks (at least it seems that way). Navigating through the bigger cities is a test of patience and common sense. There will always be those “speed demons” who know the city better than you, weaving in and out of traffic. I prefer to stay in a particular lane and let the “circus” just pass me by.

My goal is to get on the other side of the city and move on.

I enjoy rolling down the Interstate. There’s a flood-gate of adrenaline pumping through my body as the world zips by. Other cars wave at you, truckers give you a thumbs up and fellow bikers look at you like, “I know.”

Be safe out there. Danger lurks at every turn.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

