Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

My Two Cents: Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins Game One

By | May 30, 2017 | Print This Post
 

My Two-Cents with Hank BonecutterClarksville, TN – The Nashville Predators walked onto the national sports stage in Pittsburgh last night for game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They outplayed the defending champions, but lost the game.

I’m encouraged by their play and not too disappointed over the loss. What I AM disappointed about is mistakes. Stupid mistakes.

First, the referees. The reversed call on the Predator’s first goal was a bogus decision. We all watched it. We all saw the replay. Clearly there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision on the ice which was a “good” goal. That changed the momentum of the game.

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) looks for the rebound during the third period in game one of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at PPG PAINTS Arena. (Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports)

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) looks for the rebound during the third period in game one of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at PPG PAINTS Arena. (Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports)

Yes, referees make mistakes too.

The next big mistake was James Neal’s cross check that led to a 5 on 3 power play for the Penguins. They scored and all of a sudden, the whole “vibe” of that game changed.

I wish we could have a “do over” for that first period, but that’s not how that works.

Clearly the Predator’s confidence should now be sky high after how they dominated Pittsburgh for the rest of the game. I can’t wait for game 2. 

Now, let me say a thing or two about NBC.

I’m not a fan of that network.  The only reason I EVER watch them is for hockey.  Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they even know that the Nashville Predators are even on the ice.  

Now I know I sound “partial” or “bitter” but I’ve followed this team throughout the entire playoff run and maybe I’m overly sensitive too, but it just seems like the network doesn’t feel the love for Nashville. 

Just my opinion. 

NBC studio host, Mike Millberry thinks P.K Suban is a “clown” during warm ups. Eddie Olchek is having a “bromance” with Sydney Crosby, and God knows what Pierre McGuire is doing. Their coverage is marginal at best and it’s just annoying.  (Except for Doc Emrick who is a national treasure.)

Oh, and yes Jeremy Roenick, we KNOW you used to play.

I’m excited for our team and what it’s done for us die hard fans and those who have just come aboard for the ride. It’s exciting for Nashville and this area. And at the end of the day, it’s just a game.

I just expect everybody, including the media, the officials, AND the Preds, to have a better game come Wednesday.


About Hank Bonecutter

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives