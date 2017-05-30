My Two Cents: Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins Game One

Clarksville, TN – The Nashville Predators walked onto the national sports stage in Pittsburgh last night for game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They outplayed the defending champions, but lost the game.

I’m encouraged by their play and not too disappointed over the loss. What I AM disappointed about is mistakes. Stupid mistakes.

First, the referees. The reversed call on the Predator’s first goal was a bogus decision. We all watched it. We all saw the replay. Clearly there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision on the ice which was a “good” goal. That changed the momentum of the game.

Yes, referees make mistakes too.

The next big mistake was James Neal’s cross check that led to a 5 on 3 power play for the Penguins. They scored and all of a sudden, the whole “vibe” of that game changed.

I wish we could have a “do over” for that first period, but that’s not how that works.

Clearly the Predator’s confidence should now be sky high after how they dominated Pittsburgh for the rest of the game. I can’t wait for game 2.

Now, let me say a thing or two about NBC.

I’m not a fan of that network. The only reason I EVER watch them is for hockey. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if they even know that the Nashville Predators are even on the ice.

Now I know I sound “partial” or “bitter” but I’ve followed this team throughout the entire playoff run and maybe I’m overly sensitive too, but it just seems like the network doesn’t feel the love for Nashville.

Just my opinion.

NBC studio host, Mike Millberry thinks P.K Suban is a “clown” during warm ups. Eddie Olchek is having a “bromance” with Sydney Crosby, and God knows what Pierre McGuire is doing. Their coverage is marginal at best and it’s just annoying. (Except for Doc Emrick who is a national treasure.)

Oh, and yes Jeremy Roenick, we KNOW you used to play.

I’m excited for our team and what it’s done for us die hard fans and those who have just come aboard for the ride. It’s exciting for Nashville and this area. And at the end of the day, it’s just a game.

I just expect everybody, including the media, the officials, AND the Preds, to have a better game come Wednesday.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

