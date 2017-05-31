Clarksville Police report Clarksville Transit System Bus struck by SUV on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 around 12:17pm, Clarksville Police report a Blue Chevy Trailblazer, driven by a juvenile female was on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, southbound in the left turn only lane, entered the left travel lane, and attempted to make a right turn onto Old Trenton Road and collided with a Clarksville Transit System bus traveling southbound in the right travel lane.

The collision caused the bus to leave the south side of roadway onto the embankment.

The bus driver maintained control of the bus and was able to guide it back onto the roadway.

The bus hit a large rock which was on its path of travel back to the road.

The Chevy Trailblazer left the roadway and came to rest off the south side of the roadway.

There were two female passengers on the bus at the time of the collision.

The male driver of the bus, two female passengers, and the driver of the Trailblazer were all transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

