|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police reports Man Drives into Building on Providence Boulevard
Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 around 4:30pm, Clarksville Police report witnesses saw a man slumped over in the passenger seat of a 2001 Ford Expedition with a trailer, traveling north on Providence Boulevard.
The uncontrolled vehicle crossed the continuous left turn lane and two southbound lanes, went off the roadway and crashed into a building at 208 Providence Boulevard.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
During the course of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Richard Hardy did not satisfactorily complete field sobriety tests which were administered.
The investigators are Officer Martin and Officer Carman.
Richard Hardy
Gender: M
SectionsNews
TopicsBond, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, Compliance with Financial Responsibility, Contempt Warrant, Driving on Suspended Licence, driving under the influence, DUI, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Ford Expedition, Insurance, Montgomery County jail, Nadia Drive, Providence Boulevard, Vehicle Crash, Violation of Implied Consent
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed