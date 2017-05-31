Clarksville Police reports Man Drives into Building on Providence Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 around 4:30pm, Clarksville Police report witnesses saw a man slumped over in the passenger seat of a 2001 Ford Expedition with a trailer, traveling north on Providence Boulevard.

The uncontrolled vehicle crossed the continuous left turn lane and two southbound lanes, went off the roadway and crashed into a building at 208 Providence Boulevard.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

During the course of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Richard Hardy did not satisfactorily complete field sobriety tests which were administered.

The investigators are Officer Martin and Officer Carman.

Richard Hardy

Name: Richard Hardy

Gender: M

Race: W

Address: Nadia Drive, Clarksville, TN

Arresting Officer: Martin

Charged With: Contempt, DUI – Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Driving on Revoked or Suspended License, Violation of Implied Consent Law, Compliance with Financial Responsibility (Insurance)

Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail

Bond: $12,000.00

Sections

Topics