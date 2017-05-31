Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police request Public Help identifying Burglary Suspect

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a burglary suspect.

On the morning of May 25th, between 1:00am and 4:00am, there were nine vehicle burglaries which encompassed several subdivisions located off of Trenton Road/Exit 1 area. This is usually referred to as Car-Hopping.

The suspects will walk through neighborhoods looking for targets of opportunity such as unlocked/not secured vehicles.

They will take credit/debit cards and immediately use them to get food. gas, or merchandise; it is common for the thieves to be able to use the cards without needing a pin or access numbers.

Additionally, they will also take any other items in the vehicles which they consider valuable.

In these nine burglaries, they obtained over $7,500 in cash and merchandise to include three guns.

The suspect in the video is about 5’4-5’6 and has his/her pants tucked into cowboy boots, wearing an overcoat, with a separate hoodie, and carrying a large backpack.

The video shows the suspect checking to see if the door is unlocked. Since the door is locked, they move on. It is an exception and not the norm that a burglar will break glass. They don’t want to be seen or heard.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Bartel, 931.648.0656, ext 5144 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


