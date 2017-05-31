Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 Mallie passes away

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) beloved Belgian Malinois K9 Mallie passed away Tuesday afternoon from complications due to medical conditions.

Mallie was born on July 29th, 2008. She spent her first few months under the care and training of the late MCSO Sergeant Gill Wood.

She started her career in law enforcement in 2008 with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). According to her handler Deputy Scott Demonbreun she excelled at tracking and drug interdiction.

“Mallie had her first criminal apprehension at six months old after tracking the suspect for a mile,” said Demonbreun. “She helped us locate two eight balls of crack cocaine hidden inside a female suspect from a hit off the passenger seat in a car.”

“However for an older deputy like myself, her energy and speed were hard to keep up with,” added Demonbreun. So in July 2010, Mallie returned to the MCSO to her forever home and forever partner Deputy Kelley Potter.

Mallie continued to excel at the MCSO. Last July, she located a missing 4-year-old who had wondered off from his home. She tracked him across a gravel road and cornfields to a wooded area where he was found safely.

During Mallie’s tenure at the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force she helped confiscate nearly $100,000 in cash and assets and nearly 60 pounds of illegal narcotics.

Mallie also excelled at community policing. She was a regular fixture at schools, day cares, and community events conducting demonstrations and interacting with young ones. Mallie’s calm disposition made her a favorite among children.

Potter is also known for his community spirit. He was dubbed the “dancing deputy” after a video of him dancing with kids at a community event went viral. Last Halloween, he dressed up as Batman to participate in neighborhood parades and handout candy.

“From the day I received Mallie on July 30th, 2010, she changed our lives. She taught me more than I could ever teach her. She excelled at her job. All I had to do was watch her work and she would show me when she located a person, article, or narcotics,” said Potter.

“She was very protective and always kept an eye on me. We both made sure that we both made it home to our family every night,” said Potter. “Our lives were changed once again on May 30th, 2017. Rest in peace Mallie Potter, your family will always love you.”

A memorial service will be held for Mallie at the Sheriff’s Office at 120 Commerce Street on Monday, June 12th, at 10:30am. The public is welcome to attend.

Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics