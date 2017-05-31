|
Nashville Sounds come away with Two Home Wins over Colorado Springs Sky Sox
Nashville Sounds
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds won a pair of games over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox Tuesday night at First Tennessee Park. A big first inning and Daniel Gossett’s gem led to an 8-3 win in game one, and Renato Nunez’s homer sparked a rally to send Nashville to a 3-1 win in game two.
A six-run first inning paved the way for Nashville in game one that was completed Tuesday night after being suspended in the first inning Saturday night.
Against three different Colorado Springs pitchers, the Sounds sent 10 batters to the plate and came away with their third-largest inning of the season. The first run came in on Renato Nuñez’s RBI single, and was followed by another base hit by Joey Wendle.With the bases loaded and two outs, Jaff Decker lined a base hit up the middle to score Matt Olson. Center fielder Brett Phillips’ throw sailed over the head of the catcher to allow Nuñez to trot home to make it 3-0. The final play of Saturday night before the rain came was Matt McBride’s ground-rule double down the left field line to give the Sounds a 5-0 lead.
When play resumed Tuesday night, right-hander Taylor Jungmann took the mound and promptly allowed a run-scoring single to Ryan LaMarre to extend the lead to 6-0.
LaMarre added to the lead with a run-scoring double in the third, and Olson clubbed his 12th homer of the season to make it 8-0 in the sixth.
While the offense was churning, Sounds starter Daniel Gossett was dominating on the bump. The right-hander allowed only two hits in six shutout innings. He didn’t allow any walks and matched a season-high eight strikeouts in the win.
The Sounds faced a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the fifth in game two when Nuñez launched his 13th homer of the season – a solo blast to deep left to make it 1-1.
They added a run on Chris Parmelee’s RBI single and tacked on an insurance run on Yadiel Rivera’s throwing error.
The bullpen combination of Tyler Sturdevant and Jake Sanchez tossed the final three frames to lock down the win.
The Sounds have a team off day Wednesday before beginning an 11-game road trip on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Right-hander Michael Brady (2-1, 3.51) starts for Nashville against right-hander Aaron Brooks (3-4, 7.57) for Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08pm.
The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com
