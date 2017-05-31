Walk Across Tennessee with Healthy Clarksville

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan will kickoff program June 3rd at Downtown Market

Clarksville, TN – Looking for a fun, easy way to ramp up your organization’s wellness program? Or get a personal improvement project started?

Then join Healthy Clarksville/Mayor’s Fitness Council for Walk Across Tennessee. Developed by University of Tennessee Extension, the Walk Across Tennessee campaign is designed to get Tennesseans on the path to health and fitness.

It provides a supportive and fun environment to get people excited, motivated and moving.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan will help kickoff the program at 10:00am Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at the Clarksville Downtown Market.

How it Works

Simply form a team (or teams) of two to eight people. Employees, co-workers, family members, friends, whomever you choose. Then from June 3rd to July 29th, 2017, Healthy Clarksville/Mayor’s Fitness Council will have a friendly competition to see which teams can log the most miles. Teams will get weekly updates on standings.

Sound like fun? You can get all the details at www.healthyclarksville.org/wat

A key mission of the Healthy Clarksville/Mayor’s Fitness Council program is to provide employers with the information and resources necessary to create a healthy environment for their employees.

