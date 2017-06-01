City of Clarksville to hold 2nd Nashville Predators Viewing Party this Saturday

Street event near Clarksville City Hall set for Saturday, June 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville announced plans for an even bigger and better Predators Viewing Party for Saturday’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

After more than 800 fans turned out for a successful Game 2 party Wednesday night, the City announced Thursday it will add more space for seating, more vendors and more screens for Saturday’s viewing party.

“Our party Wednesday was a huge success,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “So we want to add space and vendors to serve an even bigger crowd Saturday. I invite Clarksville residents to come down and join the fun.”

The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department and CDE Lightband will stream Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to a huge screen on the First Street side of City Hall. Strawberry Alley will become a giant street party.

The event will include Predators giveaways. Aaron’s Furniture will be providing some extra 60-inch TVs, so at least six screens will be placed amid the party zone in addition to the main 17-by-30 foot screen.

La Casa Taqueria will join food trucks from Chic-fil-A, Letters From Home Pizza and Big City Dogs to sell food. A beverage vendor will offer beer and soft drinks. Coolers will be permitted but no carry-in alcohol will be allowed.

