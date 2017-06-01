Clarksville Police Department swears in Seven New Officers

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, June 1st, 2017, seven new officers were welcomed to the Clarksville Police Department family.

They are Shavell Lucas, Robert Conery, Michael Hickmon, Thomas Harrison, Alyssa Wade, Nicholas Dejesus and ​Carl Jackson II.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan administered the oath to the new hires at One Public Square.



There were family and friends in attendance for this special occasion.

The new recruits will head to the Police Academy (commonly referred to as “Camp Sunshine) on July 9th for 12 weeks of rigorous physical and academic training.

They will graduate on September 29th, 2017. Once they return, they will be put through a 14 week field training program.

CPD is glad to have them on board.

