Dunbar Cave State Park to hold National Trails Day hike, June 3rd

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, Dunbar Cave State Park will celebrate National Trails Day with a one mile hike on our Short Loop Trail. This is a moderate hike so wear good walking shoes and bring water.

The hike will start at 1:30pm and last until around 2:30pm. Everyone is to meet outside at the Visitor Center.

This event is free.

Since 1993, the American Hiking Society has set aside the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day, bringing together outdoor enthusiasts to participate in educational exhibits, trail dedications, gear demonstrations, instructional workshops and trail projects.

Tennessee State Parks are offering a variety of ranger-led day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes or trail clean-up hikes. With more than 1,000 miles of trails ranging from easy, paved trails to rugged backcountry trails to scenic waterways we have something for everyone.

Discover Tennessee State Parks by trail today!

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for each three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.

Sections

Topics