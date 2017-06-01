|
Frazier Allen: Retirement choices go Global
Clarksville, TN – If the prospect of a pleasant retirement in an exotic locale appeals to you, you’re in luck because the options for retiring abroad are expanding. The numbers of expat English-speaking communities are growing in countries that offer safety, low taxes, attractive residency options and excellent healthcare facilities.
Life in a foreign land is not for everyone, of course. There is almost certain to be an element of culture shock. However, the attractions of an adventurous lifestyle tip the scales for many retirees. Retirement experts caution against making hasty decisions to move abroad.
Try approaching the idea systemically by researching questions such as:
Destination: Retirement
The countries listed here have successful English-speaking retirement communities, and all are high on various well-researched list of foreign retirement destinations.
Next steps
Ask yourself:
*Cost of living estimates are for one person per month. Shared accommodation and other factors generally mean that couples can live for considerably less than double the monthly figure.
