National Trails Day Hike to be held at Port Royal State Historic Park, Saturday

Adams, TN – Port Royal State Historic Park will National Trails Day with a half mile hike on our River Bottom Trail on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017.

We will be walking on a section of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and will talk about the events that led up to this unfortunate part of our history.

This event is free.

Everyone is to meet at the River Bottom trail head (opposite side of the river from the canoe launch and picnic area) at 3:30pm and the hike is expected to last until 4:30pm.

Since 1993, the American Hiking Society has set aside the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day, bringing together outdoor enthusiasts to participate in educational exhibits, trail dedications, gear demonstrations, instructional workshops and trail projects.

Tennessee State Parks are offering a variety of ranger-led day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes or trail clean-up hikes. With more than 1,000 miles of trails ranging from easy, paved trails to rugged backcountry trails to scenic waterways we have something for everyone.

Discover Tennessee State Parks by trail today!

Port Royal State Historic Park is located at 3300 Old Clarksville Highway in Adams, TN.

For more information, call 931.648.5526.

