TWRA releases 2017 Memorial Holiday Weekend Boating Report
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend.
It marks the third consecutive year without a boating fatality over the weekend. There have been seven boating-related fatalities so far in 2017.
During the period from May 26th-29th, 2017 there was one injury accident and five property damage incidents.TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers made 17 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.
The number of BUI arrests was a decrease from 21 arrests made in 2016.
SectionsNews
TopicsBoating, Boating Under the Influence, BUI, Memorial Day Holiday, Nashville TN, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, TWRA
