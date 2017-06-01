TWRA releases 2017 Memorial Holiday Weekend Boating Report

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It marks the third consecutive year without a boating fatality over the weekend. There have been seven boating-related fatalities so far in 2017.

During the period from May 26th-29th, 2017 there was one injury accident and five property damage incidents.

The number of BUI arrests was a decrease from 21 arrests made in 2016.

Sections

Topics