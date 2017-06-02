Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police are looking for Vehicle Involved in Burglary

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to locate a white Pontiac Aztec that was driven by an individual who burglarized a vehicle at 1172 Fort Campbell Boulevard on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017.

The same business was burglarized six weeks ago. Hand tools were taken both times. It is believed the suspect may have used a tool, possibly a “Slim Jim”, or some other lock out tool.

Clarksville Police requests public help locating a white Pontiac Aztec used in a burglary.

CPD knows the photo of the vehicle is not very good, but any help is appreciated.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ronald Parrish, 931.648.0656, ext 5356


