Clarksville Police requests assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police is requesting the public’s assistance identifying individuals that burglarized a business at the 1400 Block of Madison Street, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items. During our investigation, CPD was able to locate a better picture of a suspect than previously disseminated

Anyone with information can call Detective Vanatta, 931.648.0656, ext 5487 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

Additional Photo

