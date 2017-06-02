Clarksville Police are trying to Locate A Runaway Juvenile Jaydan Keith Who Has Made Threats to Harm Herself

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are attempting to locate, Jaydan Keith, 17, of Clarksville who is on runaway status and is possibly suicidal.

Jaydan has made previous statements and taken actions to harm herself before. She left two notes to her family when she ran away, one saying that she intended to harm herself and another saying she was going to be gone for a while.

Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Jaydan left her Clarksville residence sometime between May 31st, 2017 and June 1st, 2017.

Anyone with information can call Detective Rushing, 931.648.0656, ext 5383 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

If she is spotted, call 911.

