Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold Flay Day Retirement Ceremony, June 14th

Montgomery County, TN – On June 14th, 2017, the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, in conjunction with Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 457 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, will be conducting the annual Flag Day ceremony beginning at 10:00am at VFW Post 4895, 1701 Haynes Street, Clarksville, TN.

The public is invited to attend.

Damaged U.S. flags may be dropped off between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 308, Clarksville, or at the VFW anytime during their business hours prior to the ceremony.

For more information, please call the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or e-mail srhopwood@mcgtn.net

