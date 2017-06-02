Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold Flay Day Retirement Ceremony, June 14th

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – On June 14th, 2017, the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, in conjunction with Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 457 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4895, will be conducting the annual Flag Day ceremony beginning at 10:00am at VFW Post 4895, 1701 Haynes Street, Clarksville, TN.

The public is invited to attend.

A flag being honorably retired during the Flag Retirement Ceremony at VFW Post 4895 during Flag Day.

The ceremony is held to properly destroy—by burning—worn, damaged or otherwise unserviceable American flags in a dignified and proper manner.

Damaged U.S. flags may be dropped off between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 308, Clarksville, or at the VFW anytime during their business hours prior to the ceremony.

For more information, please call the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or e-mail srhopwood@mcgtn.net


