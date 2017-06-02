Nashville Sounds roll over Iowa Cubs, 12-3

Nashville Sounds

Des Moines, IA – Before Chris Smith took to the mound for the Sounds Friday night he was spotted seven runs. The Sounds would then cruise to a 12-3 win to take game two of a four-game series against the Iowa Cubs.

Nashville erupted for seven runs on nine hits in the top of the first inning to give the 36-year-old right-hander a 7-0 lead over the I-Cubs. Smith (3-2, 3.35) followed up Michael Brady’s quality start Thursday night with one of his own.

He lasted six innings and matched a season-high by fanning eight I-Cubs. Iowa scattered three hits across the first three innings against Smith but he retired the final ten batters he faced en route to the 18th quality start of the season for Sounds pitchers.

Renato Nunez did not want to share the team lead for home runs so he belted a home run himself to take back sole possession of the team lead with his 14th round tripper of 2017. When all was said and done seven runs crossed the plate on nine hits.

Brugman picked up a pair of those hits as he singled when the lineup card flipped over. For the Sounds it was their third seven-run inning of the season.

Nashville tacked on another run in the sixth inning as Ryan LaMarre recorded his second run-scoring single of the game. Olson showed off his power again in the seventh inning as he muscled an opposite field home run to lead off the frame and give the Sounds a 9-0 lead. It was the second time this season Olson has clubbed a pair of home runs in a game. The dinger upped Olson’s tally to 14 on the season, which once again matched Nunez for the team lead and is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League.

The I-Cubs avoided the shutout by posting a run in the seventh inning off Aaron Kurcz (2-3, 7.91). Chesny Young drove in the first run of the game for Iowa with an RBI double and he drove in the second run in the same fashion in the bottom of the ninth off Felix Doubront. Bijan Rademacher closed out the scoring for the night with a line drive base hit in the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning the Sounds would add to their already sizeable lead by putting up a three spot. Nunez pushed the first pitch he saw down the right field line for a double that scored Brugman from second base. Then Joey Wendle and Matt Chapman knocked in runs with RBI singles to complete the scoring for the Sounds.

Nashville put up 17 base knocks on the night and seven different Sounds hitters recorded multi-hit games and crossed the plate.

The Sounds play game three of the series on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. Right-hander Corey Walter (1-0, 2.79) starts for Nashville against right-hander Seth Frankoff (0-2, 2.90) for Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08pm.

