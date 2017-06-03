Clarksville to host Professional Horseshoe Pitching Tour for 4th Straight Year

Clarksville, TN – For horseshoe pitching enthusiasts, the 2017 HP Pro Tour Open Horseshoe Tournament will once again make its way to Clarksville. Montgomery County’s Civitan Park, 650 Bellamy Lane, serves as home to the event, June 3rd-4th, 2017, marking the fourth year that the tour has included Clarksville Tennessee.

The HP Pro Tour is a series of horseshoe pitching tournaments where competitors try to get as many ringers as possible and walk away with big cash prizes.

Entrants will represent multiple divisions, from amateurs to professionals. What makes the HP Pro Tour different from other tournaments is that it doesn’t adhere to standard, regular horseshoe scoring. Typically, horseshoes that lean against the stake or land the closest are scored, but on the HP Pro Tour, only ringers count. Close isn’t good enough to win this competition!

Each tour stop along the tour is fast-paced where several players compete in a short amount of time. Competitors will play a series of multiple games to determine who the best horseshoe pitcher is in the first round. The second round serves as the elimination round and the finals are match play brackets.

The HP Pro Tour was the creation of several horseshoe enthusiasts in 2009 after their sport grew in popularity. The staff of the HP Pro Tour are also pros themselves, making this event for professionals, by professionals. More and more people participate as the years go by which has resulted in winners of each Pro Tour stop winning prize money and advancing into the finals.

The weekend’s competition at Civitan Park will include accomplished pitchers, as well as many new competitors. Many of the highest ranked pitchers in the country will be traveling to Clarksville to pitch in this sanctioned tournament, coming from as far away as Pennsylvania, Arizona, Massachusetts and Louisiana.

“Clarksville-Montgomery County is a great place to host a sporting event, including the HP Pro Tour. Many people travel for sporting events as their vacation. With the combination of venues, hotels, restaurants and shopping, it makes Clarksville an ideal location,” said Theresa Harrington, Executive Director of Visit Clarksville.

Based on previous years, Harrington estimates that the event will draw a total of 252 people who will spend a little over $110,000 while here on lodging, meals, transportation and other miscellaneous expenses.

Competition will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, June 3rd and then again at 10:00am on Sunday, June 4th. Admission is free and spectators are encouraged to come out and watch all levels of competition. The horseshoe arena is located behind the ballfields at Civitan Park.

To learn more, visit www.thehorseshoetour.com

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions, group tours and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by nine board of director members who are selected jointly by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Mayors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

