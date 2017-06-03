Clarksville Police requests public help identifying vehicle theft suspects

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, June 2nd, 2017 around 11:49 am, Clarksville Police Officers were called to a Theft Of Motor Vehicle at 2491 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The 46 old male victim had left his vehicle running, unattended, when he went into Mapco. He was in the store for about 30 seconds, turned around, looked outside, and noticed his Gray 2004 Ford Expedition was missing.

A witness did see the male and female enter the vehicle and leave the lot with the vehicle.

Ironically, around 6:00pm on the same day, the victim was in the area of Outlaw Field Road and Tiny Town Road attempting to find his stolen vehicle, when saw his vehicle parked on the lot of the Circle K at 601 Tiny Town Road.

He saw the male suspect, who was in the driver seat get out of the vehicle and go inside, while the female suspect remained inside the vehicle on the passenger side. He blocked the vehicle in using another vehicle, approached the stolen vehicle, and removed the keys from the ignition.

The female quickly exited the vehicle and went inside to get the man who had went inside. The man and woman exited the store and both attempted to walk away from the store.

The victim attempted to detain the man by grabbing him by the shirt. The suspect pulled away, lunged at him, at which time, the victim punched the man in the face. Both male and female suspects were able to get away from the victim and ran into the wood line behind the store.

The stolen vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the owner.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information can call Detective Tranberg, 931.648.0656, ext 5482 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

