Frazier Allen: Tune in to levels of control

The spectrum of control

Direct control

Where your money lives

How and where you put your money is one of the largest areas of influence you have. Work with your advisor to ensure your asset allocation reflects your risk tolerance, your time horizon and your short- and long-term needs.

How much you spend and save

Save as early – and as much – as possible, and live within your means. Your advisor can help you decide on a withdrawal rate to keep you comfortable during a long and fulfilling retirement. Depending on market returns, this rate may need adjustments.

Some control

How long you work

While you may want to work in retirement, nearly half of retirees in 2014 left the workforce before they planned to due to health concerns, care giving responsibilities or company changes.

Your health

While you don’t know for sure what will happen, you can increase your chances of a long, healthy life through better healthcare, preventive care and good nutrition.

Out of your control

The what-ifs

No matter how much you try, there are always unknowns that you can’t exactly plan for. Build in a contingency plan by creating a financial cushion should you need cash on short notice and by mitigating risks with proper insurance coverage (e.g., long-term care insurance).

The markets

Even with thoughtful planning, no one has ever been able to predict what the market might do. Consider what you’ll do if you encounter a series of less-than-ideal market returns.

The cost of living & taxes

Things cost more over time. The inflation rate for retirement-age Americans is higher because they spend more on items that rise fastest in price, such as healthcare and housing.

As for taxes, without knowing when the government may implement a change that may affect you, be sure to take advantage of savings in tax-favored accounts, particularly those geared toward retirement.

You are your best advocate when it comes to fulfilling your retirement dreams, so be sure to exercise your power thoughtfully and proactively. Your advisor can help you stay ahead of the game and implement a plan that reflects what’s most important to you.

Next steps:

Review your budget regularly as your needs evolve

Overdue for a doctor’s appointment? Schedule that belated visit today

Test your financial plan with your advisor for what-ifs and worst-case scenarios

Asset allocation does not guarantee a profit nor protect against losses. Withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts may be subject to income taxes, and prior to age 59 1/2 a 10% federal penalty tax may apply.