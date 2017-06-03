Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

LBL’s Woodlands Nature Station to waive admission on National Get Outdoors Day

June 3, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station will waive admission fees Saturday, June 10th, 2017, at Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area, in honor of National Get Outdoors Day. The Nature Station is open 10:00am-5:00pm.

Come experience native gardens and rescued wildlife in the Nature Station’s backyard. Visitors may observe a bald eagle during a “Bald Is Beautiful” program from 11:30am-12:00pm.

The red-tailed hawk can be seen daily at Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between The Lakes. (Staff photo)

The red-tailed hawk can be seen daily at Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between The Lakes. (Staff photo)

Discover the “Jedi” skills of Mother Nature’s finest students during May the Forest Be With You programs from 2:30pm-3:15pm.

Watch the Parade of Raptors at 4:30pm, as staff escort the owls and hawk to their night time enclosures. Additional animal programs take place throughout the day.

Fourth graders may take advantage of free admission to the Nature Station and Homeplace 1850s Farm every day.

For more details visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us/every-kid-in-a-park-4th-grade-pass

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « May    
       123
      45678910
      11121314151617
      18192021222324
      252627282930  