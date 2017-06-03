LBL’s Woodlands Nature Station to waive admission on National Get Outdoors Day

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station will waive admission fees Saturday, June 10th, 2017, at Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area, in honor of National Get Outdoors Day. The Nature Station is open 10:00am-5:00pm.

Come experience native gardens and rescued wildlife in the Nature Station’s backyard. Visitors may observe a bald eagle during a “Bald Is Beautiful” program from 11:30am-12:00pm.

Discover the “Jedi” skills of Mother Nature’s finest students during May the Forest Be With You programs from 2:30pm-3:15pm.

Watch the Parade of Raptors at 4:30pm, as staff escort the owls and hawk to their night time enclosures. Additional animal programs take place throughout the day.

Fourth graders may take advantage of free admission to the Nature Station and Homeplace 1850s Farm every day.

For more details visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us/every-kid-in-a-park-4th-grade-pass

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000

