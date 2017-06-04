City of Clarksville to hold Nashville Predators party at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, Wednesday

|
Monday forecast prompts move to events center
Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville on Monday will continue its series of Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Finals viewing parties at a new location, the Wilma Rudolph Events Center in Liberty Park.
The threat of rain Monday evening prompted the change to an indoor venue. Still, the success of big parties on Wednesday and Saturday on Strawberry Alley near City Hall shows that Clarksville wants to gather and cheer on the Predators’ quest for a championship season.“After the Predators big win Saturday, we want to keep the momentum going,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “We’re going to move the screens and vendors to the Wilma Rudolph Events Center for Monday’s Game 4. Again, I invite Clarksville residents to come down and join the fun.”
Doors to the Wilma Rudolph Events Center will open at 6:00pm and game broadcast time is 7:00pm, with the puck drop expected about 7:20pm. Again, fans are invited come early, and bring family, friends and their own chairs for seating.
The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department and CDE Lightband will stream Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to a huge screen inside the events center. Weather permitting, the big doors will be open to provide a semi-outdoor experience for the party. If the predicted rain comes, the doors can be closed to provide indoor comfort for the party.
Aaron’s Furniture will be providing extra 60-inch TVs, so screens will be placed amid the party zone in addition to the main 17-by-30 foot screen.
Food and beverage vendors will be on hand to offer food, beer and soft drinks.
