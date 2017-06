Clarksville Street Department picking up Storm Debris through June 12th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will be doing storm debris pick up until June 12th, 2017.

The Clarksville Street Department will pick up your recent Storm Debris if it is less than 3 feet long and stacked at the curb.

To get on the pick up list call the CSD at 931.645.7464.

Thank you CSD for providing this service.

Sections

Topics