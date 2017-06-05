|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Department of Agriculture receives $250,000 in farm equipment from Kubota, Coleman Tractor Company
City of Clarksville announces several Parks closed due to Flooding
Clarksville, TN – Flooding of some low areas caused by heavy local rains has prompted the City of Clarksville to close several parks until further notice.
They are: Ashton Park, Sherwood Park, Barbara Johnson Park, Bel-Aire Park, playground only.
Call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476 for updated information.
SectionsNews
TopicsAshton Park, Barbara Johnson Park, Bel Aire Park, City of Clarskville, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreatoin, Clarksville TN, flooding, Sherwood Park
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed