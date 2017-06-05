City of Clarksville announces several Parks closed due to Flooding

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Flooding of some low areas caused by heavy local rains has prompted the City of Clarksville to close several parks until further notice.

They are: Ashton Park, Sherwood Park, Barbara Johnson Park, Bel-Aire Park, playground only.

Call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476 for updated information.

