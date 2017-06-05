Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until late this afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County that is in effect today, Monday, June 5th, 2017 until 4:00pm this afternoon.

Moderate to heavy showers continue to develop across Middle Tennessee. Most showers are moving quicker than overnight, but some training could occur over areas that have already received 3-5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

While some breaks could be possible over the next few hours, some showers will be capable of quick rain amounts of 1-2 inches over already saturated soils.

The Flash Flood Watch continues to be in effect for

A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Clay County, Fentress County, Jackson County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Smith County, Sumner County, and Trousdale County.

Until 4:00pm CDT this afternoon

A moist and unstable atmosphere has lead to widespread development of slow moving showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of around 3 to 5 inches have been reported in Montgomery, Sumner, and Fentress counties. More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible.

Heavy rainfall could lead to quick rises in creeks and rivers and to flooding in low lying areas.

The Flash Flood Watch includes the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, and Allardt.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

