Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until late this afternoon
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County that is in effect today, Monday, June 5th, 2017 until 4:00pm this afternoon.
Moderate to heavy showers continue to develop across Middle Tennessee. Most showers are moving quicker than overnight, but some training could occur over areas that have already received 3-5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.
While some breaks could be possible over the next few hours, some showers will be capable of quick rain amounts of 1-2 inches over already saturated soils.
The Flash Flood Watch continues to be in effect for
The Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, and Fentress County.
The Flash Flood Watch includes the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, and Allardt.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
