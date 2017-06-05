Clarksville Police release additional information on Domestic Related Vehicle Fatality

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Officers are investigating a fatality vehicle accident that occured on June 4th, 2017 in the area of Franklin Street near University Avenue. The male driver, Alberdeen Townsend, was deceased at the scene. A female driver has injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and has since been released

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Townsend had a brief verbal altercation with the victim while she was sitting in her Ford Fusion in Summit Heights. She drove away in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

At that time, Mr. Townsend got into his Suzuki XL7, and began chasing the victim. Mr Townsend intentionally struck the victim’s vehicle twice as she drove down Crossland Avenue. The victim fearing for her safety headed toward the Clarksville Police Department Headquarters, downtown.

The third and last collision occurred near the intersection of University Avenue and Franklin Street when Mr. Townsend’s vehicle struck the victim’s, vehicle. Both drivers lost control of their vehicles, causing them to collide with other vehicles.

Additionally, Mr. Townsend’s vehicle struck the building at 607 Franklin Street, knocking a hole in an exterior wall. The other vehicles hit were: Chevrolet HHR, Honda Accord, Kia Forte, and Ford Bronco which were parked on the side of the road.

