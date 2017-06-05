Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police releases update on Domestic Related Vehicle Fatality

June 5, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On June 4th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a fatality vehicle accident in the area of Franklin Street near University Avenue. The male driver was deceased at the scene. A female driver has injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The deceased man’s name is Alberdeen Townsend, 32 of Clarksville. The female victim is 42 years and from Clarksville. She has been released from the hospital.  

A Suzuki SUV and Ford Fusion were involved in an accident on Franklin Street near University Avenue. (Officer Jennifer Szczerbiak, CPD)

It has been determined that Townsend and the adult female had a previous domestic relationship.

FACT Team and Homicide Unit investigators are working, in conjunction, on the case due to the domestic history between the parties.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Fred McClintock at 931.648.0656 Ext 5465, or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


