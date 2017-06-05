Jack B. Turner and Associates announces Bailey Martin achieves Membership in 2017 Million Dollar Round Table

Clarksville, TN – Jack B. Turner and Associates is pleased to announce that Bailey Martin CLU, for the 9th year in a row, has achieved membership in the 2017 Million Dollar Round Table – The Premier Association of Financial Professionals.

Attaining membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone achieved by less than one percent of the world’s insurance and financial service professionals.

In addition to providing continuing education and skills improvement, MDRT also helps members to serve their community and maintain strong personal values.

Bailey Martin is a 1990 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. He currently holds his CLU designation along with his Insurance and Securities license. He specializes in helping individuals, families and business owners with their protection, wealth accumulation and retirement income needs.

MDRT was founded in 1927 and is an independent association of 31,500 professionals from more than 80 nations and territories throughout the world. Membership in MDRT is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

He can be reached at 931.552.1515 or bailey@jackturner.com

Securities and advisory services offered through Registered Representatives of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Branch office 201 Main Street, Clarksville TN 37040. Jack Turner and Associates is not affiliated with Cetera.

