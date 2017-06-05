Nashville Sounds fall short at Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-2

Nashville Sounds

Papillion, NE – The Omaha Storm Chasers held off the Nashville Sounds and grabbed a 4-2 win in game one of a four-game series at Werner Park Monday night.

Nashville (29-26) collected 10 hits and had the lead off man on five different times, but went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a night of wasted opportunity.

Omaha got an early edge when Jorge Soler belted a solo home run to start the bottom of the second inning. Two batters later, Sounds starter Daniel Gossett surrendered another homer – a solo blast by Bubba Starling to give the Storm Chasers an early 2-0 lead.

Flynn retired Franklin Barreto to start the inning, but then allowed a base hit to the right side by Joey Wendle. Renato Nuñez followed with his team-leading 15th home run of the season to even the game at 2-2.

Wendle and Nuñez combined to go 6-for-8 with the team’s only runs scored and RBI while Nuñez finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Gossett returned to the mound for the sixth but quickly found trouble as Ramon Torres singled to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt moved him to second before he went on to steal third base. Hunter Dozier provided the go-ahead run with a single down the left field line to plate Torres.

Omaha’s Dean Anna gave the Storm Chasers an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI groundout. Gossett allowed four runs on seven hits in his third loss of the season.

Nashville left a pair of runners on in the second, and one runner in the final six frames.

Almonte picked up his first win for Omaha and Malcom Culver earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

Game two of the four-game series is set for Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park. Right-hander Michael Brady (2-1, 3.41) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Josh Staumont (3-4, 3.88) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm.

