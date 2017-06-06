Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


City of Clarksville announces Parks reopen after water recedes

Only Sherwood Park still has restrictions

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Three City of Clarksville parks have been reopened and one remains under restrictions Tuesday after flooding prompted the City Parks and Recreation Department to close several parks on Monday, June 5th, 2017.

Three Clarksville Parks reopen after being closed due to flooding.

Parts of Sherwood Park remain closed, but the playground and pavilion have been reopened.

Ashton Park, Barbara Johnson Park, and the playground at Bel-Aire Park, which were closed Monday, also were opened Tuesday after the high water receded.

For up-to-date information about the parks call 931.645.7476.

