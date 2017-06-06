|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs IMPROVE Act Newer: Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Moana” Saturday »
City of Clarksville announces Parks reopen after water recedes
Only Sherwood Park still has restrictions
Clarksville, TN – Three City of Clarksville parks have been reopened and one remains under restrictions Tuesday after flooding prompted the City Parks and Recreation Department to close several parks on Monday, June 5th, 2017.
Parts of Sherwood Park remain closed, but the playground and pavilion have been reopened.
Ashton Park, Barbara Johnson Park, and the playground at Bel-Aire Park, which were closed Monday, also were opened Tuesday after the high water receded.
For up-to-date information about the parks call 931.645.7476.
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
SectionsNews
TopicsAshton Park, Barbara Johnson Park, Bel Aire Park, City of Clarksville, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, flooding, Sherwood Park
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed