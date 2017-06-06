City of Clarksville announces Parks reopen after water recedes

Only Sherwood Park still has restrictions

Clarksville, TN – Three City of Clarksville parks have been reopened and one remains under restrictions Tuesday after flooding prompted the City Parks and Recreation Department to close several parks on Monday, June 5th, 2017.

Ashton Park, Barbara Johnson Park, and the playground at Bel-Aire Park, which were closed Monday, also were opened Tuesday after the high water receded.

For up-to-date information about the parks call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics