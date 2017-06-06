|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Moana” Saturday
Clarksville, TN – Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series continues on Saturday, June 10th, 2017 with the showing of Disney’s “Moana” at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road.
Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:30pm.
Activities Include
The movie will begin promptly at 8:15pm.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Overtime Bar + Grill food truck will be onsite and concessions will be available for purchase.
In the event of rain, our outdoor movie screenings and concerts may unfortunately have to be canceled.
Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule:
Special thanks to our sponsors Clarksville Living Magazine, Acro Dance Express, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market-Dover Road and our community partner Gateway Credit Union. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
For information, call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAcro Dance Express, City of Clarksville, Clarksville Living Magazine, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Disney, Gateway Credit Union, Hawaiian Civic Club, Heritage Park, Hula Hoop, Moana, Movies in the Park, Overtime Bar & Grill, Peachers Mill Road, Solar Eclipse, Total Solar Eclipse, Walmart Neighborhood Market
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed