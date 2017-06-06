Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Moana” Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series continues on Saturday, June 10th, 2017 with the showing of Disney’s “Moana” at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road.

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:30pm.

Activities Include

Limbo and hula hoop contest.

A speaker from Austin Peay State University, who will share information about the total solar eclipse that will unfold in Clarksville August 21st.

Demonstration by the Hawaiian Civic Club.

Performances by local dance studio, Acro Dance Express.

A new addition, the Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

The movie will begin promptly at 8:15pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Overtime Bar + Grill food truck will be onsite and concessions will be available for purchase.

In the event of rain, our outdoor movie screenings and concerts may unfortunately have to be canceled.

Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule:

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule June 10th Moana Heritage Park July 8th The Lego Batman Movie McGregor Park July 22nd Secret Life of Pets McGregor Park August 19th Space Jam Liberty Park September 7th Riverfest Film Fest Screening Liberty Park September 23rd La La Land Liberty Park October 14th Force Awakens and Rogue One Liberty Park

Special thanks to our sponsors Clarksville Living Magazine, Acro Dance Express, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market-Dover Road and our community partner Gateway Credit Union. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

