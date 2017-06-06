Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Moana” Saturday

June 6, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Movies in the Park - Clarksville Parks and RecreationClarksville, TN – Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series continues on Saturday, June 10th, 2017 with the showing of Disney’s “Moana” at Heritage Park, 1241 Peachers Mill Road.

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:30pm.

Movies in the Parks to show Disney's "Moana" Saturday, June 10th at Heritage Park.

Movies in the Parks to show Disney’s “Moana” Saturday, June 10th at Heritage Park.

Activities Include

  • Limbo and hula hoop contest.
  • A speaker from Austin Peay State University, who will share information about the total solar eclipse that will unfold in Clarksville August 21st.
  • Demonstration by the Hawaiian Civic Club.
  • Performances by local dance studio, Acro Dance Express.
  • A new addition, the Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

The movie will begin promptly at 8:15pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Overtime Bar + Grill food truck will be onsite and concessions will be available for purchase.

In the event of rain, our outdoor movie screenings and concerts may unfortunately have to be canceled.

Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule:

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule
June 10th Moana Heritage Park
July 8th The Lego Batman Movie McGregor Park
July 22nd Secret Life of Pets McGregor Park
August 19th Space Jam Liberty Park
September 7th Riverfest Film Fest Screening Liberty Park
September 23rd La La Land Liberty Park
October 14th Force Awakens and Rogue One Liberty Park

Special thanks to our sponsors Clarksville Living Magazine, Acro Dance Express, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market-Dover Road and our community partner Gateway Credit Union. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

For information, call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « May    
       123
      45678910
      11121314151617
      18192021222324
      252627282930  