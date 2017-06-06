“The Savannah Sippin’ Society” opens at Cumberland Arts Centre this weekend

Clarksville, TN – “The Savannah Sippin’ Society” opens this weekend at the Cumberland Arts Centre’s Dinner Theatre. With production dates of June 9th, 10th, 16th and 17th.

The comedy is from the writing team of Jones, Hope, Wooten; the team that brought us the Futrell sisters and the Verdeen cousins. In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

The menu for this production is your choice of either Fried Chicken or Pulled Pork. Sides include potato salad and baked beans and a house salad.

For reservations call 931.552.1106.

Doors open at 6:00pm with dinner service starting at 6:30pm and the show at 7:30pm. The Cumberland Arts Centre is located at 710 Main Street in Downtown Clarksville.

