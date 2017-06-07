APSU Baseball players can be found near and far in summer leagues

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – This summer you’ll be able to find Austin Peay State University baseball players dotting rosters from Florida to Alaska and points in-between with 18 Governors continuing their baseball seasons in collegiate summer leagues across the United States and Canada.

Two Governors – pitcher Jacques Pucheu and utility man Malcolm Tipler – have made the long trek north to the land of the midnight sun, far from their southern roots. The duo are playing this summer for the Anchorage Glacier Pilots in the Alaska Baseball League, which begins its schedule Tuesday night.

First baseman/pitcher Brett Newberg leads the Mankato Moondogs (Minnesota) offense with a .360 batting average after the season’s first week and also tossed six innings in his first summer start. Pitcher Michael Costanzo struck out six in his first start for the Kenosha Kingfish (Wisconsin), also in the Southern Division.

The Coastal Plains League also features three Governors this summer. Pitchers Zach Neff and Ricky Heagarty have both made one appearance for the Fayetteville (North Carolina) Swampdogs in the season’s first week – Neff picking up a win in his first start. Infielder/pitcher Landon Kelly has not made an appearance in either capacity with the Asheboro Copperheads, who have just four games played in the young season.

Just 100 miles away, Brandon Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have picked up bats for the Paducah Chiefs (Kentucky) of the Ohio Valley League. Brandon Kelley owns a .438 batting average with five runs scored in the league’s first four games while Hubbard has played just one game for the Chiefs.

Infielder Parker Phillips and pitcher Tyler Thompson — a pair of promising rising sophomores – trekked across the Appalachian Mountains to play for the Waynesboro Generals (Virgnia) of the Valley Baseball League. Their season began Friday with Phillips recording a .300 batting average in the three games since while Thompson awaits his first turn on the mound.

Six other Governors players have set up shop in leagues that just got underway in the last week:

