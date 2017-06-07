Clarksville Weekly Market Snapshot from Frazier Allen for the week of June 7th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The May Employment Report was generally disappointing. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 138,000 (median forecast: +185,000), while figures for March and April were revised a net 66,000 lower.

Retail payrolls fell for the fourth consecutive month (down more than 80,000 since January, which is more than the total number of coal miners). The unemployment rate dipped to 4.3%, a 16-year low, partly reflecting a sharp drop in the rate for young adults (which could reflect a seasonal adjustment issue, although the trend is clearly lower).

The report was seen as consistent with another Fed rate increase on June 14th (federal funds futures are suggesting about an 85% chance of a June hike).

The week’s other economic reports were mixed. Unit auto sales fell in May (leaving many dealers with an uncomfortably high level of inventories). The ISM Manufacturing Index was essentially unchanged.

Comments from two Federal Reserve governors boosted the likelihood of a mid-June rate hike. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the non-binding Paris Climate Agreement (effective late 2020), which should have no immediate impact on the prospects for U.S. growth.

Next week, the economic calendar is thin. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index has some potential to surprise, but is unlikely to add much to the overall picture. Things will heat up again in the following week, where the focus will be clearly on the Fed.

Indices

Last Last Week YTD return % DJIA 21144.18 21082.95 6.99% NASDAQ 6246.83 6205.26 16.04% S&P 500 2430.06 2415.07 8.54% MSCI EAFE 1894.62 1892.43 12.51% Russell 2000 1396.06 1383.39 2.87%

Consumer Money Rates

Last 1 year ago Prime Rate 4.00 3.50 Fed Funds 0.91 0.37 30-year mortgage 4.02 3.62

Currencies

Last 1 year ago Dollars per British Pound 1.288 1.442 Dollars per Euro 1.121 1.115 Japanese Yen per Dollar 111.37 108.87 Canadian Dollars per Dollar 1.352 1.309 Mexican Peso per Dollar 18.643 18.677

Commodities

Last 1 year ago Crude Oil 48.36 49.17 Gold 1270.10 1212.60

Bond Rates

Last 1 month ago 2-year treasury 1.29 1.31 10-year treasury 2.23 2.34 10-year municipal (TEY) 3.02 3.32

Treasury Yield Curve – 06/02/2017

As of close of business 06/01/2017

S&P Sector Performance (YTD) – 06/02/2017

As of close of business 06/01/2017

Economic Calendar

June 5 — ISM Non-Manufacturing Index (May) June 8 — Jobless Claims (week ending June 3) June 13 — Producer Price Index (May) June 14 — Consumer Price Index (May) — Retail Sales (May) — FOMC Policy Decision — Revised Fed Projections (new dot plot) — Yellen press conference June 15 — Industrial Production (May) June 16 — Building Permits, Housing Starts (May) July 4 — Independence Day holiday (markets closed) July 7 — Employment Report (June) July 26 — FOMC Policy Decision (no Yellen press conference) September 20 — FOMC Policy Decision (Yellen press conference)

Important Disclosures

US government bonds and treasury bills are guaranteed by the US government and, if held to maturity, offer a fixed rate of return and guaranteed principal value. US government bonds are issued and guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the federal government. Treasury bills are certificates reflecting short-term (less than one year) obligations of the US government.

Commodities trading is generally considered speculative because of the significant potential for investment loss. Markets for commodities are likely to be volatile and there may be sharp price fluctuations even during periods when prices overall are rising. Specific sector investing can be subject to different and greater risks than more diversified investments.

Tax Equiv Muni yields (TEY) assume a 35% tax rate on triple-A rated, tax-exempt insured revenue bonds.

Material prepared by Raymond James for use by its financial advisors.

The information contained herein has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Data source: Bloomberg, as of close of business June 1st, 2017.

©2016 Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA / SIPC.

