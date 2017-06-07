Customs House Museum Celebrates Flag Day with Free Event

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will celebrate Flag Day with a special presentation on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017.

Dr. Dewey A. Browder, Professor Emeritus of History at APSU and a reared U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, will present a program featuring a contemporary view of patriotism in America. Following Dr. Browder’s talk there will be a special flag-raising ceremony by the local Marine Corps League.

During the event, the museum will draw names for the winners of the three copies of the World War II surrender documents showcased in the Custom House Museum’s Leaf Chronicle Lobby.

One will be given to a museum member, one to current or retired military personnel, and one to the oldest Veteran to attend the Flag Day program.

These important books have been generously donated by museum patron Dr. John Olson. The program will take place at 12:15pm and is free to the public.

This event is sponsored by the Military Officers Association of America, the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers. MOAA is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization.

The Flag Day event is being held in conjunction with the museum’s military exhibition, Forward, March!

The show features items from Dr. Olson’s private collection, including a hand-drawn map from the Battle of Gettysburg; a flag belonging to Admiral Chester Nimitz, Commander in Chief, Pacific Fleet, during World War II; and plans for Normandy, among many other items. The exhibit Forward March! is on display through July 25th in the Kimbrough Gallery.

For more information on above event contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

